Pakistan flags danger of Military Strikes to Global Security in UN address on US-Iran conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan raised alarm at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging urgent international action after recent US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Addressing the Council, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad warned that military escalation in the Middle East would only worsen instability and risk a wider regional conflict. He said use of force does not solve conflicts; it only deepens them and cements divisions,, pushing for diplomacy over aggression.

Asim cautioned that the Middle East which is already reeling from decades of unrest, illegal occupation, and humanitarian crises, cannot afford another war.

Ahmad announced that Pakistan, in collaboration with China and Russia, has submitted a draft resolution aimed at de-escalating the situation and promoting a peaceful path forward. The resolution calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and urges all sides to avoid any further escalation.

It also demands protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, and further endorses a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue that respects the concerns of all parties.

“We hope this Council can act with unity and resolve in face of a grave situation,” the ambassador said, adding that Pakistan is ready to work constructively with all UNSC members.

Responding directly to recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Ahmad called attacks “a dangerous precedent” and a violation of international law and the UN Charter. He warned that targeting nuclear sites under IAEA safeguards could have global repercussions.

Envoy called on UNSC to condemn and reject the strikes, and defend international agreements protecting nuclear facilities. It also called for demanding both sides adhere to international humanitarian law, and push for an immediate ceasefire.

Ahmad further condemned Israel’s earlier attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, saying both sets of strikes have dramatically raised the risk of widespread violence. “The deliberate targeting of safeguarded nuclear facilities breaches not only IAEA rules but also UN Security Council Resolution 487,” he noted.