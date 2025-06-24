Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 24 June US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal to PKR Update

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) shared latest foreign exchange rates for ready transactions on Tuesday amid fluctuations in several major currencies.

On June 24, the US Dollar (USD) is being sold at 284.25 and bought at 283.75, showing stable trend in the greenback’s value against the Pakistani Rupee. Euro (EUR) stands at 329.88 (selling) and 329.30 (buying), while British Pound (GBP) remains one of the highest among major currencies at 385.44.

Chinese Yuan (CNY) is trading at 39.61 selling and 39.54 for buying, while UAE Dirham AED and Saudi Riyal SAR are being sold at 77.94 and 75.77 respectively.