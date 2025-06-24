Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 24 June US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal to PKR Update

By News Desk
10:26 am | Jun 24, 2025

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) shared latest foreign exchange rates for ready transactions on Tuesday amid fluctuations in several major currencies.

On June 24, the US Dollar (USD) is being sold at 284.25 and bought at 283.75, showing stable trend in the greenback’s value against the Pakistani Rupee. Euro (EUR) stands at 329.88 (selling) and 329.30 (buying), while British Pound (GBP) remains one of the highest among major currencies at 385.44.

Chinese Yuan (CNY) is trading at 39.61 selling and 39.54 for buying, while UAE Dirham AED and Saudi Riyal SAR are being sold at 77.94 and 75.77 respectively.

Currency  Selling Buying
US Dollar (USD) 284.25 283.75
Euro (EUR) 329.88 329.30
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.9556 1.9522
British Pound (GBP) 385.44 384.77
Swiss Franc (CHF) 350.33 349.71
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.20 206.83
Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.52 184.19
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.88 29.83
Norwegian Krone (NOK) 28.29 28.24
Danish Krone (DKK) 44.22 44.14
New Zealand Dollar (NZD)* 170.89 170.59
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 221.75 221.36
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.21 36.15
Korean Won (KRW)* 0.2082 0.2078
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.61 39.54
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)* 66.87 66.75
Thai Baht (THB)* 8.69 8.67
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.94 77.80
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.77 75.63
Qatar Riyal (QAR)* 78.17 78.03
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)* 930.11 928.47
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now