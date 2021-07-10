Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 10 July 2021
09:30 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.60
|160.60
|Euro
|EUR
|186
|188
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217.50
|220.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.90
|43.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|119
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.50
|117.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Another paper of grade 9 leaked 15 minutes before exam in Karachi11:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting10:40 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Dogs involved in Karachi DHA attack to be put down as agreement ...10:05 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:30 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,828 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours09:07 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
Hareem Shah threatens politicians with video leaks
06:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021