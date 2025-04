Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pak Rupee 30 April 2025

Pakistani Rupee shows resistance against major foreign currencies in the open market on April 30, 2025. US Dollar was traded at Rs281.30 for buying and Rs283 for selling, reflecting a stable stance.

UK Pound Sterling remained strong, with rates at Rs375.65 and Rs379.15, while Euro followed closely, trading at Rs319.05 and Rs321.80 respectively. Kuwaiti Dinar led with a high exchange rate of Rs907.25 buying and Rs916.75 selling. Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham also held steady, trading at Rs75.20 and Rs76.70 for buying, and Rs75.75 and Rs77.35 for selling, respectively.

Chinese Yuan was quoted at Rs37.59 and Rs37.99. Canadian Dollar at Rs203.60/206.00, Australian Dollar at Rs181.50/183.75, and the Swiss Franc at Rs325.20/328.00.

USD to PKR