Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 05 January 2022
09:08 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.6
|179.5
|Euro
|EUR
|197.5
|199.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|236
|238.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.7
|50.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|46.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125
|126.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.5
|138
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.85
|17.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|129.8
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.6
|18.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.1
|161
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Govt tables IMF-mandated mini-budget in Senate amid opposition protest09:54 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads09:28 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 January 202208:42 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- 'UN must live up to its promise to Kashmiris,' Pakistan's FM says on ...08:23 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021