DG ISPR unveils solid proof of India’s involvement in terrorism in Pakistan

In a high-level press conference on Tuesday, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, revealed detailed evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism. He pointed out that, while India has failed to produce any evidence following the April 22 Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan has gathered documented proof of Indian interference and violence on its soil. “Seven days have passed since the Pahalgam attack, and India has offered nothing but accusations. Today, we are presenting concrete proof of India’s state terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry disclosed that on April 25, a terrorist trained by India, identified as Abdul Majeed, was apprehended near a bus terminal in Jhelum. The suspect was found with a 2.5-kilogram bomb, an Indian-manufactured drone, Rs1 million in cash, and mobile phones containing recorded communication with Indian handlers. Forensic analysis confirmed that Majeed had been in direct contact with Subedar Sukhwinder, a serving officer of the Indian Army, who instructed him on acquiring and deploying explosives inside Pakistan.

Intercepted communications revealed that Sukhwinder, along with other identified Indian military officers including Major Sandeep Verma, Havaldar Amit, and a sepoy whose identity is being withheld, were actively involved in directing terrorist operations. The captured messages included chilling instructions to “ensure civilian casualties in Pakistan” to create a false narrative of instability. The handlers also sent training materials and bomb-making videos to the militants.

Lt Gen Chaudhry further revealed that Major Sandeep Verma admitted in one exchange that he was coordinating terror activities from Balochistan to Lahore. On September 24, Sukhwinder guided Majeed to a stash of explosives in Barnala, Bhimber. On October 13, Majeed carried out a bomb attack on a military vehicle in Bagh District, injuring three soldiers. Indian handlers reportedly paid Majeed Rs180,000 for the operation.

On November 22, Sukhwinder directed Majeed to retrieve a damaged drone and an IED from a location near Head Marala. On November 30, Majeed attached the device to a military vehicle in Jalalpur Jattan, injuring four soldiers. For this task, he received Rs656,000 upon completion.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also shared that on March 18, Sukhwinder provided the location of another IED near Kotli. The next day, local schoolchildren discovered a suspicious bag, which was later confirmed to contain an explosive device. Indian media falsely claimed to have discovered five bombs in occupied Kashmir, a move Pakistan views as a coordinated disinformation campaign.

On April 22, 2025, Sukhwinder delivered another IED near Nadhala and instructed Majeed to carry out a bombing at a bus stand on April 23. According to Pakistan’s military leadership, these events are just part of a broader strategy of Indian state terrorism targeting both Pakistani civilians and armed forces.

Lt Gen Chaudhry concluded by emphasizing that India has been supplying explosive materials and IEDs to militant groups in Pakistan, often using drones for delivery. “This is not speculation,” he stated. “It is documented, verified, and undeniable evidence of India’s direct and systematic involvement in sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.”

In addition to these revelations, Lt Gen Chaudhry presented further evidence that substantiated India’s role in state terrorism. He highlighted that the terrorists being apprehended in Pakistan were directly linked to Indian military officers, including Subedar Sukhwinder, and additional Indian officers involved in directing operations.

“We are exposing the full scale of Indian involvement in terrorism. The proof we present today paints a grim picture of the organized and deliberate campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terror,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry during the press briefing. He emphasized that this is not just an isolated case but part of a larger pattern of Indian state-sponsored terrorism.