PM Imran inaugurates national anti-polio drive
Web Desk
09:51 AM | 14 Dec, 2019
PM Imran inaugurates national anti-polio drive
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the national anti-polio drive of winter months in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier administered anti-polio drops to small children and said that 40 million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops by 260,000 polio staff during the campaign.

He said Pakistan is among the very few countries that still have traces of polio, despite numerous successes rendered by polio staff. Imran Khan said polio is a crippling disease with a lot of repercussions on the population.

He urged the parents to actively seek to administer anti-polio drops to their children, should they miss the campaign.

Earlier, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said polio remains a national emergency for us.

He said this year 98 polio cases have been reported in the country. Dr Zafar Mirza said 326 polio cases were reported in 2014 in the country and the figure was brought down to 12 last year. However, due to a number of factors, the polio cases again surfaced. He said all the shortcomings identified in the polio administration are being overcome, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He reiterated commitment to eradicate the poliovirus completely from the country in the coming years.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr