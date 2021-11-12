Russia, US special envoys for Afghanistan meet COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – The special representatives of Russia and US for Afghanistan hold separate meetings with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

According to ISPR, Russian diplomat Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative Thomas West discussed matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed.

In meeting with foreign officials, COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wish for long term and enduring multi-domain relationship with Russia and the US.

COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.