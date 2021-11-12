Russia, US special envoys for Afghanistan meet COAS Bajwa

06:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Russia, US special envoys for Afghanistan meet COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – The special representatives of Russia and US for Afghanistan hold separate meetings with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

According to ISPR, Russian diplomat Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative Thomas West discussed matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed.

In meeting with foreign officials, COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wish for long term and enduring multi-domain relationship with Russia and the US.

COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Troika Plus meeting: Pakistan again calls for ... 02:50 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday calls on international community to avoid repeating ...

More From This Category
Bilawal meets Fazl for joint action against govt ...
05:46 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
US dollar hits all-time high of Rs178 in open ...
03:54 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan Naval Chief meets Kuwait military top ...
03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as ...
03:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
IHC trashes Vawda's plea against ECP's verdict in ...
01:20 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
FBR website remains non-functional after ...
10:53 AM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following World Cup semi-final loss against Australia
05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr