Bilawal meets Fazl for joint action against govt amid thaw in PDM-PPP frozen ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seem to join hands again to give tough time to the PTI government, months after of tension in relations following the Senate elections.

The views from the political experts come as the PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met PDM chief Fazlur Rehman at his resident where both decided to adopt a joint strategy against the government in Parliament to block the legislation bills about accountability and electronic voting machines.

Bilawal recalled that recent defeats faced by the government in Parliament were major achievements of the Opposition.

Later, both political leaders spoke to the media. Responding to a question about a no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said no discussion was held in this regard during the meeting.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the Opposition had served a major blow to the government by blocking bills in the Parliament in a democratic way.

PPP had parted ways with PDM in April 2021 saying that no party has the right to dictate any other party.

The PDM had asked the PPP to explain why it contacted government lawmakers to get elected Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani's Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Since then various efforts have been made to bridge the gap between them but remained unsuccessful.