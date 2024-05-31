KIA Sportage ‘striking new look’ unveiled: Check latest rates for June 2024

LAHORE – KIA Motors Pakistan has rolled out the striking new look of its Sportage model to attract more customers.

The company announced what is a minor upgrade in the crossover SUV in a social media post on Facebook.

“Introducing a striking new look for Kia Sportage Limited Edition with a distinct new emblem,” read the caption as company shared photos of upgraded limited edition.

This means that KIA Sportage Limited Edition exclusively features new emblem and it will not be available in other variants.

However, there is no change in price as the ex-factory price of KIA Sportage Limited Edition stands at Rs 9,000,000.

Prices of KIA Sportage’s other Variants

Sportage ALPHA Rs7,300,000

Sportage FWD Rs7,740,000

Sportage AWD. Rs8,470,000