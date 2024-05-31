Lahore robbers arrested for snatching sacrificial goats

LAHORE - In a significant triumph for law enforcement, police in Lahore have apprehended a group of robbers accused of brazenly snatching sacrificial animals from citizens. This breakthrough marks a crucial stride in tackling a recent surge in thefts plaguing the area.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police disclosed that a string of thefts, predominantly targeting sacrificial goats, had been unsettling residents in the Samanabad locality in recent days.
According to reports, the thieves' tactics evolved from initially targeting chickens to seizing goats from unsuspecting residents. Following the thefts, the perpetrators abandoned their vehicle in the Shera Kot locality before fleeing with the stolen animals.
In a swift and decisive operation, law enforcement authorities succeeded in apprehending the individuals involved in these incidents, shedding light on more than 10 such thefts.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
