Lahore robbers arrested for snatching sacrificial goats

LAHORE - In a significant triumph for law enforcement, police in Lahore have apprehended a group of robbers accused of brazenly snatching sacrificial animals from citizens. This breakthrough marks a crucial stride in tackling a recent surge in thefts plaguing the area.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police disclosed that a string of thefts, predominantly targeting sacrificial goats, had been unsettling residents in the Samanabad locality in recent days.

According to reports, the thieves' tactics evolved from initially targeting chickens to seizing goats from unsuspecting residents. Following the thefts, the perpetrators abandoned their vehicle in the Shera Kot locality before fleeing with the stolen animals.

In a swift and decisive operation, law enforcement authorities succeeded in apprehending the individuals involved in these incidents, shedding light on more than 10 such thefts.