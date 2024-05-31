Karachi board's intermediate exams 2024 to begin from June 1

The chairman of the Karachi Board of Intermediate Education has officially announced that the annual examinations for the first and second year intermediate classes will commence on June 1, 2024. These exams will cover the Science Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, General Science and Home Economics groups.

Over 139,000 students are expected to participate in these exams. For the first time, the results for Inter Part-I will be announced before the second year begins, with all results released by August 31.

Examination Centers and Schedule

During a press conference in Karachi, Professor Nasim Memon detailed the arrangements for the exams, which will be held at 179 centers across the city. Of these, 129 centers will host morning sessions, while 50 will conduct evening sessions. Notably, 26 centers have been designated as highly sensitive.

Professor Memon emphasized that comprehensive measures are in place to ensure transparent and secure examinations. Key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), Universities and Boards Department (Government of Sindh), and other high-ranking personnel, have been notified to guarantee security and an uninterrupted electricity supply during the exams.

Facilities and Emergency Preparedness

To address the summer heat, water coolers have been installed at all examination centers. First aid boxes, essential medicines, and ambulances will be on standby for any emergencies. Senior faculty members and 26 vigilant lens teams will monitor the exam centers, supported by three external superintendents.

Preventing Question Paper Leaks

To prevent any leakage of question papers, strict protocols have been implemented. Center Control Officers will ensure the presence of Center Superintendents and Vigilance Lens Officers during the opening of paper packets, with video recordings documenting the process. Additionally, QR codes have been added to answer sheets and question papers to trace any leaks immediately.

Under the leadership of Professor Nasim Memon, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi is committed to conducting fair and secure examinations for over 139,000 students. With thorough preparations and advanced security measures, the annual exams are set to begin smoothly on June 1, 2024.