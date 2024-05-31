Search

Education

Karachi board's intermediate exams 2024 to begin from June 1

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 31 May, 2024
Karachi board's intermediate exams 2024 to begin from June 1
Source: File photo

The chairman of the Karachi Board of Intermediate Education has officially announced that the annual examinations for the first and second year intermediate classes will commence on June 1, 2024. These exams will cover the Science Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, General Science and Home Economics groups.

Over 139,000 students are expected to participate in these exams. For the first time, the results for Inter Part-I will be announced before the second year begins, with all results released by August 31.

Examination Centers and Schedule

During a press conference in Karachi, Professor Nasim Memon detailed the arrangements for the exams, which will be held at 179 centers across the city. Of these, 129 centers will host morning sessions, while 50 will conduct evening sessions. Notably, 26 centers have been designated as highly sensitive.

Professor Memon emphasized that comprehensive measures are in place to ensure transparent and secure examinations. Key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), Universities and Boards Department (Government of Sindh), and other high-ranking personnel, have been notified to guarantee security and an uninterrupted electricity supply during the exams.

Facilities and Emergency Preparedness

To address the summer heat, water coolers have been installed at all examination centers. First aid boxes, essential medicines, and ambulances will be on standby for any emergencies. Senior faculty members and 26 vigilant lens teams will monitor the exam centers, supported by three external superintendents.

Preventing Question Paper Leaks

To prevent any leakage of question papers, strict protocols have been implemented. Center Control Officers will ensure the presence of Center Superintendents and Vigilance Lens Officers during the opening of paper packets, with video recordings documenting the process. Additionally, QR codes have been added to answer sheets and question papers to trace any leaks immediately.

Under the leadership of Professor Nasim Memon, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi is committed to conducting fair and secure examinations for over 139,000 students. With thorough preparations and advanced security measures, the annual exams are set to begin smoothly on June 1, 2024.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Education

08:59 PM | 31 May, 2024

Karachi board's intermediate exams 2024 to begin from June 1

07:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Matric exams in Karachi postponed as govt announces public holiday on ...

11:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

09:59 PM | 18 May, 2024

Cat awarded doctorate degree by Vermont State University

09:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

School timings cut in Punjab as Pakistan braces itself for heatwaves

09:32 AM | 17 May, 2024

School timings revised in Islamabad due to hot weather

Advertisement

Latest

09:51 PM | 31 May, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Can India and Pakistan meet twice?

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: