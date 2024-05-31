Search

T20 World Cup 2024: Can India and Pakistan meet twice?

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 31 May, 2024
India vs Pakistan
Source: File photo

India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK) is a rare occurrence in the cricket calendar. Although these teams share one of cricket's fiercest rivalries, they do not compete in bilateral series, only meeting in International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 set to begin in the United States and the Caribbean Islands, all eyes are on the IND vs PAK group-stage match scheduled for June 9 in New York.

However, there could be more than one IND vs PAK clash in this T20 World Cup. Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning 7 out of their 8 encounters. Both teams are part of the same group and need to secure a top-two finish to advance to the Super 8 stage. The group also includes Ireland, Canada, and the USA, but India and Pakistan, being former champions, are expected to progress.

If they make it to the Super 8s, India and Pakistan will be placed in separate groups. The winner of Group A will join the winner of Group C and the runners-up of Groups B and D. Conversely, the runner-up of Group A will join the runner-up of Group C and the winners of Groups B and D.

Therefore, if India tops Group A, they might be grouped with Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan could join England, West Indies, and South Africa in Group 2. If both teams finish in the top two of their Super 8 groups, they could meet in the semifinals. If they advance to different semifinals, a final showdown is possible.

There is a possibility of India and Pakistan meeting twice in the T20 World Cup 2024, but not more than that.

  

