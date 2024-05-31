Search

Pakistan hires 300 luxury buses in Makkah for Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 31 May, 2024
Pakistan hires 300 luxury buses in Makkah for Hajj pilgrims
Source: X

Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry announced on Friday that it has implemented a comprehensive transportation plan to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for pilgrims in Makkah by hiring 300 luxury buses.

During the Hajj season, pilgrims from around the world stay in various neighborhoods in Makkah. Governments and private tour operators arrange accommodations and provide transportation services to facilitate easy commuting to and from the Grand Mosque.

This arrangement is crucial due to the large number of people in the city and the logistical challenges it presents.

Additionally, other forms of public transportation, such as taxis, can become more expensive in Makkah due to increased demand during the Hajj season. The provision of buses and other dedicated transport services helps mitigate these costs for pilgrims, making their experience more financially and logistically manageable.

“The government has hired 300 luxury buses to transport pilgrims from their residences directly to the Haram [Grand Mosque] in Makkah, Saudi Arabia,” the ministry stated. “The bus service is available around the clock to provide pilgrims with the flexibility to travel at their convenience.”

The ministry mentioned that bus stops have been constructed at four entry points around the mosque to ensure efficient and organized transportation.

The designated pick-and-drop locations are intended to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and minimize congestion in the area.

“The government has assigned guides to assist pilgrims throughout their journey to enhance the travel experience,” the statement added. “These guides help pilgrims navigate their designated routes, ensuring they reach their destination without any difficulties.”

The ministry aims to implement a hassle-free transportation plan so that pilgrims can focus on their worship during their spiritual journey.

So far, over 42,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

Pakistan has a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims, with around 70,000 people performing the pilgrimage under the government scheme and the rest using private tour operators.

This year's annual pilgrimage is expected to run from June 14 to June 19.

