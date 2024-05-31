Imran Khan declines FIA cyber crime meeting, demands legal counsel presence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, refused to meet with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime team during their visit to Adiala Jail late Thursday night, sources close to the development revealed on Friday.

According to the sources, Khan insisted on having his lawyers present before answering any questions. The FIA team duly documented Khan's response in writing.

Sources within Adiala Jail reported that the former Prime Minister declined to participate in the FIA investigation regarding his controversial social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This development comes after the FIA cybercrime wing's decision on Thursday to initiate action against Khan for his contentious social media post.

A post attributed to Khan on X urged Pakistanis to read the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report to identify the real traitor between General Yahya Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The former ruling party defended the post, stating that the reference to 1971 aimed to encourage learning from history, amidst widespread criticism, including condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources from the FIA indicated that the decision to take action was influenced by a "propaganda video" featuring Mujeeb, which was uploaded from Khan’s account on May 26.

Despite Khan's incarceration at Adiala Jail, his account allegedly continued to be used for disseminating propaganda videos. The FIA cyber wing intends to question four PTI members regarding this issue: Khan, Gohar, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, and Secretary-General Omar Ayub.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, however, claimed that Khan had not reviewed the post before it was shared on his account. He defended the tweet, stating it was taken out of context and was intended politically rather than as criticism of the army.