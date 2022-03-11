Social media reacts as Hira Mani's song from Kashmir Beats goes viral
10:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
Source: screengrab (YouTube)
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Hira Mani, after surprising fans with back-to-back hit serials, has now taken the mic to amuse fans. She was one of the celebrities in the lineup for Kashmir Beats season 2.

Shani Hyder directed and composed Tamanna's music video. Hira donning flashy black attire sang the pop tune with confidence. She seemed eccentric hitting the stage for a classic performance.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star earlier left her fans in awe of her singing when she appeared in the first season of Kashmir Beats.

Hira’s performance on Tamanna garnered mixed reactions from the public, as some people praised Mani for being ‘natural’ on stage while others trolled her.

Check some of the reactions:

Kashmir Beats is a music show, which includes live studio-recorded music performances by noted Pakistani actors. Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Kinza Hashmi featured in the first season of show.

