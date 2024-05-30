PAKvsENG: England win T20 series against Pakistan as Green Shirts collapse at The Oval again

LONDON – In an exciting end to the four-match T20 series, England defeated Pakistan in the final match at The Oval cricket ground.

England's captain, Jos Buttler, won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan set a target of 158 runs.

Pakistan started well, but they kept losing wickets. Babar Azam was the first to go, scoring 36 runs before being caught by Adil Rashid off Jofra Archer's bowling. This match was special for Babar as he reached 4000 T20 runs in just 119 matches.

Next, Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by Adil Rashid for 23 runs, leaving Pakistan at 65 for 2. Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan were quickly dismissed by England's bowlers, putting Pakistan in a difficult position.

Usman Khan scored 38 and Iftikhar Ahmed added 21, but wickets kept falling. England's bowlers, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone each took two wickets, while Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, and Moeen Ali took one each, limiting Pakistan to 157 runs.

In reply, England's batsmen chased down the target despite a tough start, winning the match with a few overs to spare and securing the series victory.

Pakistan made two changes for this match, bringing in Usman Khan and Naseem Shah for Saeem Ayub and Imad Wasim. England replaced Reece Topley with Mark Wood.

The series was affected by rain, with two matches washed out. Pakistan lost the other two matches and hoped to level the series but couldn't manage to win this final game. England emerged as the series winners.

The two teams played against each other in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022. Pakistan are coming to the series after winning the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-1.