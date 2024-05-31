Search

Donald Trump convicted in historic hush money case

08:28 AM | 31 May, 2024
Donald Trump convicted in historic hush money case

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty and sentenced for falsifying business records.

According to foreign news agencies, Trump was convicted of 34 serious crimes related to concealing payments made to a pornographic actress before the 2016 presidential election. This makes him the first US president to be charged and sentenced for a crime.

The prosecution called nearly two dozen witnesses, and the jury took two days to reach a verdict after closing arguments on Tuesday. Prosecutors argued that Trump attempted to conceal business records to improve his chances of winning, which he ultimately did.

The judge scheduled the sentencing for Trump on July 11 at 10 am and ordered both parties to file any motions by June 13.

Trump was accused of paying actress Stormy Daniels to cover up their sexual relationship during the 2016 presidential election, which he then won.

Observers note that Trump faces up to four years in prison for each offense, instead of probation or community service.

Outside the courtroom, Trump told reporters that the trial was a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and that the real decision would come from the public on November 5. He maintained his innocence and declared that the matter was not over.

Reacting to the sentencing, Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan stated that the jury’s decision should be respected, while Trump’s close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, expressed hope that the jury’s decision would be overturned on appeal.

Donald Trump released after arrest; pleads not guilty of keeping classified documents

