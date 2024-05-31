Donald Trump convicted in historic hush money case

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty and sentenced for falsifying business records.
According to foreign news agencies, Trump was convicted of 34 serious crimes related to concealing payments made to a pornographic actress before the 2016 presidential election. This makes him the first US president to be charged and sentenced for a crime.
The prosecution called nearly two dozen witnesses, and the jury took two days to reach a verdict after closing arguments on Tuesday. Prosecutors argued that Trump attempted to conceal business records to improve his chances of winning, which he ultimately did.
The judge scheduled the sentencing for Trump on July 11 at 10 am and ordered both parties to file any motions by June 13.
Trump was accused of paying actress Stormy Daniels to cover up their sexual relationship during the 2016 presidential election, which he then won.
Observers note that Trump faces up to four years in prison for each offense, instead of probation or community service.
Outside the courtroom, Trump told reporters that the trial was a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and that the real decision would come from the public on November 5. He maintained his innocence and declared that the matter was not over.
Reacting to the sentencing, Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan stated that the jury’s decision should be respected, while Trump’s close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, expressed hope that the jury’s decision would be overturned on appeal.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
