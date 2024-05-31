Search

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA team in Adiala Jail over controversial tweet

09:30 AM | 31 May, 2024
RAWALPINDI – The FIA Cyber Wing has decided to launch an inquiry after a video of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was uploaded from Imran Khan's official X (Twitter) handle.

When the investigation team arrived at Adiala Jail to question the PTI founder, Imran Khan refused to cooperate.

According to details, the FIA team arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate the promotion of "anti-state narratives" from Khan's official X handle. However, Khan declined to participate in the investigation.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell team went to Adiala Jail to probe the dissemination of anti-state content from Khan's official X handle. Imran Khan refused to meet the FIA team or participate in the investigation.

Khan stated that he would only respond to questions in the presence of his lawyers. The FIA team documented his refusal to participate.

On May 26, a video featuring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was tweeted from Imran Khan's official X handle. At the time, Khan was incarcerated in Adiala Jail, while his official handle was used to upload the video.

The FIA Cyber Wing has decided to investigate four PTI members regarding this issue, including Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar Khan, Omar Ayub, and Raoof Hasan. The FIA will determine whether the video tweet was made by Khan himself or with his permission.

If the account holder was responsible for creating and sharing the anti-state propaganda, legal action would be taken. If it was done without his consent, Khan would need to submit a written request to close his X account for unauthorized use.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell also contacted the Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad for permission to investigate Khan in Adiala Jail.

In a letter, the FIA stated that anti-state videos and narratives were promoted from Khan's official X handle, specifically targeting state institutions and the Pakistan Army.

The letter noted that the video posted on May 28 aimed to incite rebellion and anger among officers and soldiers by distorting facts against the army. The video also attempted to create divisions within state institutions, violating the PECA Act of 2016, necessitating an investigation and access to Khan for this purpose.

