Full Supreme Court bench to hear SIC’s reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has formed a full bench of all 13 available judges to hear the case regarding reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The bench will be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, and the hearing is scheduled for June 3rd at the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Sources indicate that Justice Musarrat Hilali will not be part of the bench due to a heart condition.

Previously, a three-member bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had suspended the Peshawar High Court's decision.

The Sunni Ittehad Council had approached the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's decision to distribute its reserved seats among other political parties.

More to follow....