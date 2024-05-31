Full Supreme Court bench to hear SIC’s reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has formed a full bench of all 13 available judges to hear the case regarding reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council.
The bench will be headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, and the hearing is scheduled for June 3rd at the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council.
Sources indicate that Justice Musarrat Hilali will not be part of the bench due to a heart condition.
Previously, a three-member bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had suspended the Peshawar High Court's decision.
The Sunni Ittehad Council had approached the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's decision to distribute its reserved seats among other political parties.
More to follow....
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
