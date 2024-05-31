COAS Munir, Azerbaijan’s FM discuss regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today and held in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability.

The army chief emphasized Pakistan's long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defense and security.

The army chief praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valor.

The visiting dignitary expressed his sincere appreciation for Pakistan's steadfast support to Azerbaijan and acknowledged the country's pivotal role in maintaining regional stability.