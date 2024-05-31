LHC seeks govt’s response on admissibility of petition against PM Shehbaz

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the federal government on the admissibility of a petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The court heard a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for calling judges "black sheep." Justice Waheed Khan asked the Additional Attorney General whether the petition is admissible, to which the Attorney General replied that the Supreme Court had raised the same question the previous day.

The federal government's lawyer stated that the Attorney General had clarified to the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister did not make these remarks about current judges. The court inquired if a written order was available, and the lawyer responded that the written order had not yet been received from the Supreme Court.

The contempt petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that he referred to the judiciary as "black sheep" in a speech on May 28. The petitioner argues that this statement undermines the judiciary's integrity and independence, constituting contempt of court, and calls for legal action against Shehbaz Sharif based on these contemptuous remarks.