LHC seeks govt’s response on admissibility of petition against PM Shehbaz

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the federal government on the admissibility of a petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The court heard a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for calling judges "black sheep." Justice Waheed Khan asked the Additional Attorney General whether the petition is admissible, to which the Attorney General replied that the Supreme Court had raised the same question the previous day.
The federal government's lawyer stated that the Attorney General had clarified to the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister did not make these remarks about current judges. The court inquired if a written order was available, and the lawyer responded that the written order had not yet been received from the Supreme Court.
The contempt petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that he referred to the judiciary as "black sheep" in a speech on May 28. The petitioner argues that this statement undermines the judiciary's integrity and independence, constituting contempt of court, and calls for legal action against Shehbaz Sharif based on these contemptuous remarks.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|297.5
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.29
|749.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.48
|172.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.