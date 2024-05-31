Search

LHC seeks govt’s response on admissibility of petition against PM Shehbaz

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 31 May, 2024
LHC seeks govt’s response on admissibility of petition against PM Shehbaz

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a response from the federal government on the admissibility of a petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The court heard a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for calling judges "black sheep." Justice Waheed Khan asked the Additional Attorney General whether the petition is admissible, to which the Attorney General replied that the Supreme Court had raised the same question the previous day.

The federal government's lawyer stated that the Attorney General had clarified to the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister did not make these remarks about current judges. The court inquired if a written order was available, and the lawyer responded that the written order had not yet been received from the Supreme Court.

The contempt petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that he referred to the judiciary as "black sheep" in a speech on May 28. The petitioner argues that this statement undermines the judiciary's integrity and independence, constituting contempt of court, and calls for legal action against Shehbaz Sharif based on these contemptuous remarks.

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

