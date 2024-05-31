Search

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024
Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

With the increase in the global market, the price of gold per tola in the local market also saw a slight rise.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $7, reaching $2342.

In local jewelry markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by 500 rupees to 241,700 rupees, and the price of gold per 10 grams also increased by 429 rupees, reaching 207,219 rupees.

Bullion market representatives stated that due to reduced purchasing power and a significant decline in gold trading activities in local markets, the local price of gold has been set 3000 rupees below the international price increase proportion.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at 2900 rupees, and the price of silver per 10 grams also remained stable at 2486.28 rupees.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

