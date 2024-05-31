Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

With the increase in the global market, the price of gold per tola in the local market also saw a slight rise.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $7, reaching $2342.

In local jewelry markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by 500 rupees to 241,700 rupees, and the price of gold per 10 grams also increased by 429 rupees, reaching 207,219 rupees.

Bullion market representatives stated that due to reduced purchasing power and a significant decline in gold trading activities in local markets, the local price of gold has been set 3000 rupees below the international price increase proportion.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver per tola remained unchanged at 2900 rupees, and the price of silver per 10 grams also remained stable at 2486.28 rupees.