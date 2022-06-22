Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 June 2022

08:20 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 June 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 145,900 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 125,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 114,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 133,741.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Karachi PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Islamabad PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Peshawar PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Quetta PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Sialkot PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Attock PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Gujranwala PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Jehlum PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Multan PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Bahawalpur PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Gujrat PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Nawabshah PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Chakwal PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Hyderabad PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Nowshehra PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Sargodha PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Faisalabad PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731
Mirpur PKR 145,900 PKR 1,731

