Search

Pakistan

Gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad: Seven dead, over 50 injured

04:29 PM | 31 May, 2024
gas blast in hyderabad

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad's Preetabad area has resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives and left at least 52 others injured. The blast, which occurred in a densely populated neighborhood, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The explosion took place in a gas cylinder shop, instantly causing chaos and panic. Local residents and rescue workers rushed to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the victims. Among the seven deceased, five were children. Six of the victims succumbed to their injuries in the Burns Ward of Hyderabad's Civil Hospital, while one person passed away en route to Karachi.

Immediate Response and Medical Aid

In the wake of the explosion, the crime scene was swiftly cordoned off. The funeral prayers for the deceased were held at Preetabad Eidgah, attended by grief-stricken family members and residents. Out of the 52 injured, 27 were transferred to Karachi for advanced medical care, while 10 are being treated in Hyderabad.

Dr. Khalid Bukhari, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, reported that the condition of all the injured individuals is critical. The hospital has sounded an alert, with medical staff working around the clock to provide necessary care.

SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Linjar visited the hospital to oversee the situation and instructed the staff to ensure comprehensive medical support for the injured. He confirmed that many of the victims were children, which has intensified the tragedy.

Amid the unfolding crisis, relatives of the injured expressed their frustration over the lack of adequate treatment facilities, leading to protests. The hospital administration, in response, called in the Rangers to maintain order.

Government's Response

High-ranking officials, including Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Chief Secretary Sindh, have expressed profound sorrow over the incident. They have called for a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the blast and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Hyderabad to mobilize all available resources to aid the injured. He emphasized the importance of transferring critically injured patients to Karachi for specialized treatment.

This tragic incident has left the community in mourning and highlighted the urgent need for stringent safety measures in high-risk areas to prevent such disasters in the future.

Pakistan

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

04:38 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan and UK sign agreement to enhance law enforcement and ...

04:29 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad: Seven dead, over 50 injured

03:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Electricity consumers who use up to 200 units may get relief in ...

03:01 PM | 31 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL price for non-filers in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

02:35 PM | 31 May, 2024

Three students of Rangers Cadet College robbed in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

11:54 AM | 30 May, 2024

Two young siblings die after eating poisonous noodles in Lahore's ...

01:28 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two brothers shot dead, as many injured in Karachi Gurumandar target ...

11:18 AM | 29 May, 2024

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka attacked by PTI lawyers ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: