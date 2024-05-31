Gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad: Seven dead, over 50 injured

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad's Preetabad area has resulted in the tragic loss of seven lives and left at least 52 others injured. The blast, which occurred in a densely populated neighborhood, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The explosion took place in a gas cylinder shop, instantly causing chaos and panic. Local residents and rescue workers rushed to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the victims. Among the seven deceased, five were children. Six of the victims succumbed to their injuries in the Burns Ward of Hyderabad's Civil Hospital, while one person passed away en route to Karachi.

Immediate Response and Medical Aid

In the wake of the explosion, the crime scene was swiftly cordoned off. The funeral prayers for the deceased were held at Preetabad Eidgah, attended by grief-stricken family members and residents. Out of the 52 injured, 27 were transferred to Karachi for advanced medical care, while 10 are being treated in Hyderabad.

Dr. Khalid Bukhari, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, reported that the condition of all the injured individuals is critical. The hospital has sounded an alert, with medical staff working around the clock to provide necessary care.

SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Linjar visited the hospital to oversee the situation and instructed the staff to ensure comprehensive medical support for the injured. He confirmed that many of the victims were children, which has intensified the tragedy.

Amid the unfolding crisis, relatives of the injured expressed their frustration over the lack of adequate treatment facilities, leading to protests. The hospital administration, in response, called in the Rangers to maintain order.

Government's Response

High-ranking officials, including Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Chief Secretary Sindh, have expressed profound sorrow over the incident. They have called for a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the blast and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Hyderabad to mobilize all available resources to aid the injured. He emphasized the importance of transferring critically injured patients to Karachi for specialized treatment.

This tragic incident has left the community in mourning and highlighted the urgent need for stringent safety measures in high-risk areas to prevent such disasters in the future.