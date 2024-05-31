Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

ISLAMABAD – The capital city administration has decided to set up cattle markets at five different points in Islamabad for upcoming Eidul Adha.

An official of the Islamabad deputy commissioner office said that the administration is gearing up for the cattle market season.

DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon also chaired a meeting, which was attended by all Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Directors from the District Management Authority (DMA), the Livestock Department, and representatives from the Traffic Police, to finalise the arrangements.

It has been decided that the cattle markets will open at five points from June 6 so people can buy the sacrificial animals with ease.

The markets will be established at Sultana Foundation, Zia Mosque, Barakahu, I-14, and Margalla Avenue.

DC Memon has directed the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness in these markets. He said special arrangements will be made for the comfort of both traders and buyers.

He said that no one will be allowed to sale and purchase the cattle outside of the given locations.