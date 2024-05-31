Search

Sports

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team flies to US for T20 World Cup 2024

05:14 PM | 31 May, 2024
Babar Azam-led Pakistan team flies to US for T20 World Cup 2024
Source: Social media

LONDON – Pakistan cricket team on Friday left for the US to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after wrapping up their England and Ireland tours. 

Pakistan won the T20I series against Ireland but they lost the series against England by 2-0 as two of four matches were abandoned due to rain. 

The Babar Azam-led side will reach Dallas where it will play their opening match against the US in Group A on June 6.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled its 15-player squad for the mega cricket event in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June. 

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia.

Pakistan has one of the most impressive records in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007 in South Africa. It won the 2009 event under Younis Khan and twice reached the finals under Shoaib Malik (2007) and Babar Azam (2022). In 2010, 2012, and 2021, it reached the last-four stage.

Shahid Afridi excited about Pakistan's prospects in T20 World Cup 2024

Sports

05:14 PM | 31 May, 2024

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team flies to US for T20 World Cup 2024

01:33 PM | 31 May, 2024

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new record in T20

10:41 PM | 30 May, 2024

PAKvsENG: England win T20 series against Pakistan as Green Shirts ...

08:50 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan-India cricket match: New York beefs up security for June 9 ...

10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes ...

11:25 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20 match in Cardiff abandoned due to rain

Advertisement

Latest

06:49 PM | 31 May, 2024

KIA Sportage ‘striking new look’ unveiled: Check latest rates for June 2024

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: