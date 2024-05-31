Babar Azam-led Pakistan team flies to US for T20 World Cup 2024

LONDON – Pakistan cricket team on Friday left for the US to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after wrapping up their England and Ireland tours.

Pakistan won the T20I series against Ireland but they lost the series against England by 2-0 as two of four matches were abandoned due to rain.

The Babar Azam-led side will reach Dallas where it will play their opening match against the US in Group A on June 6.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled its 15-player squad for the mega cricket event in the USA and Caribbean from 1-29 June.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Of the 15 players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan have been picked for their maiden T20 World Cup, while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim last appeared in the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, respectively. The other eight players participated in the 2022 event in Australia.

Pakistan has one of the most impressive records in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007 in South Africa. It won the 2009 event under Younis Khan and twice reached the finals under Shoaib Malik (2007) and Babar Azam (2022). In 2010, 2012, and 2021, it reached the last-four stage.