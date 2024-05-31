Further reduction in LPG prices: Domestic cylinder price decreased by Rs. 45.62

In a move aimed at providing relief to consumers, the government has slashed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use. Effective from June 1st, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification confirming the reduction in LPG prices.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 45.62. The new price for an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder is set at Rs. 2768.23.

The notification specifies that the price reduction applies to LPG per kilogram as well, with a decrease of Rs. 3.86 per kilogram. Consequently, the new price of LPG per kilogram stands at Rs. 234.59.

This decision is expected to alleviate the financial burden on households reliant on LPG for cooking and heating purposes. The reduction in LPG prices comes as a welcome relief amid rising inflation and economic challenges faced by the general populace.

The government's initiative to lower LPG prices underscores its commitment to ensuring affordable energy resources for citizens, particularly in the domestic sector.