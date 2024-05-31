Pakistan and UK sign agreement to enhance law enforcement and criminal justice issues

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation, the governments of Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed a letter of intent (LOI) aimed at enhancing collaboration on law enforcement and criminal justice issues. The agreement, signed in London, specifically targets illegal migration and organized immigration crime, among other critical areas.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UK Home Secretary James Cleverly. Representing Pakistan, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal signed the LOI on behalf of the Pakistani government.

Key Focus Areas

The LOI addresses a broad spectrum of issues related to illegal migration and organized immigration crime, paving the way for future collaborative opportunities that will benefit both nations. The agreement aims to facilitate enhanced liaison between UK and Pakistani law enforcement agencies to tackle transnational crimes, including narcotics control and investigations of serious criminal activities.

Implementation and Oversight

The cooperation will be overseen by a joint steering committee chaired by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior (MOI). The committee will include representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Police Bureau, the British High Commission (supported by the Home Office), the program team, and other relevant agencies.

One of the primary goals of the LOI is to establish robust mechanisms for sharing international criminal conviction data and analytics. This will enable both countries to develop pre-emptive plans for crime prevention. Additionally, the agreement aims to improve joint efforts in combating illicit finance threats, detecting criminality at air and sea borders, and facilitating extradition requests.

Capacity Building and Mutual Legal Assistance

The LOI emphasizes capacity building through the exchange of information and knowledge, expert exchanges, field trips, staff training, joint projects, conferences, workshops, and the provision of specific equipment. It also aims to enhance understanding and awareness of the mutual legal assistance process in both countries.

Progress under the LOI will be reviewed annually to ensure that the objectives are being met and to make any necessary adjustments to the collaboration framework.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Prior to the signing ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Home Secretary James Cleverly held a one-on-one meeting to discuss further measures to bolster Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. They explored various avenues to resolve issues jointly and enhance cooperation.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the strong partnership between the UK and Pakistan, noting that government-to-government and people-to-people contacts are at an unprecedented level. He praised the UK's long-term commitment to Pakistan.

Home Secretary Cleverly reciprocated these sentiments, expressing the UK's high regard for its relationship with Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan's support in evacuating British citizens from Afghanistan and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, particularly in cultural, social, and economic domains. Cleverly also commended Naqvi’s dedication to public service during his tenure as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan-UK relations, promising enhanced cooperation in law enforcement and criminal justice that will benefit both nations in tackling pressing transnational crime issues.