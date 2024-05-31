Search

Pakistan

Pakistan and UK sign agreement to enhance law enforcement and criminal justice issues

04:38 PM | 31 May, 2024
Pakistan and Uk collaboration

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation, the governments of Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed a letter of intent (LOI) aimed at enhancing collaboration on law enforcement and criminal justice issues. The agreement, signed in London, specifically targets illegal migration and organized immigration crime, among other critical areas.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and UK Home Secretary James Cleverly. Representing Pakistan, High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal signed the LOI on behalf of the Pakistani government.

Key Focus Areas

The LOI addresses a broad spectrum of issues related to illegal migration and organized immigration crime, paving the way for future collaborative opportunities that will benefit both nations. The agreement aims to facilitate enhanced liaison between UK and Pakistani law enforcement agencies to tackle transnational crimes, including narcotics control and investigations of serious criminal activities.

Implementation and Oversight

The cooperation will be overseen by a joint steering committee chaired by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior (MOI). The committee will include representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Police Bureau, the British High Commission (supported by the Home Office), the program team, and other relevant agencies.

One of the primary goals of the LOI is to establish robust mechanisms for sharing international criminal conviction data and analytics. This will enable both countries to develop pre-emptive plans for crime prevention. Additionally, the agreement aims to improve joint efforts in combating illicit finance threats, detecting criminality at air and sea borders, and facilitating extradition requests.

Capacity Building and Mutual Legal Assistance

The LOI emphasizes capacity building through the exchange of information and knowledge, expert exchanges, field trips, staff training, joint projects, conferences, workshops, and the provision of specific equipment. It also aims to enhance understanding and awareness of the mutual legal assistance process in both countries.

Progress under the LOI will be reviewed annually to ensure that the objectives are being met and to make any necessary adjustments to the collaboration framework.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Prior to the signing ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Home Secretary James Cleverly held a one-on-one meeting to discuss further measures to bolster Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. They explored various avenues to resolve issues jointly and enhance cooperation.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the strong partnership between the UK and Pakistan, noting that government-to-government and people-to-people contacts are at an unprecedented level. He praised the UK's long-term commitment to Pakistan.

Home Secretary Cleverly reciprocated these sentiments, expressing the UK's high regard for its relationship with Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan's support in evacuating British citizens from Afghanistan and acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, particularly in cultural, social, and economic domains. Cleverly also commended Naqvi’s dedication to public service during his tenure as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan-UK relations, promising enhanced cooperation in law enforcement and criminal justice that will benefit both nations in tackling pressing transnational crime issues.

Pakistan

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

04:38 PM | 31 May, 2024

Pakistan and UK sign agreement to enhance law enforcement and ...

04:29 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gas cylinder blast in Hyderabad: Seven dead, over 50 injured

03:28 PM | 31 May, 2024

Electricity consumers who use up to 200 units may get relief in ...

03:01 PM | 31 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL price for non-filers in Pakistan [June 2024 update]

02:35 PM | 31 May, 2024

Three students of Rangers Cadet College robbed in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

11:54 AM | 30 May, 2024

Two young siblings die after eating poisonous noodles in Lahore's ...

01:28 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two brothers shot dead, as many injured in Karachi Gurumandar target ...

11:18 AM | 29 May, 2024

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka attacked by PTI lawyers ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:39 PM | 31 May, 2024

Islamabad cattle markets 2024: Check locations and other details

Gold & Silver

12:17 PM | 31 May, 2024

Gold price rises in Pakistan following increase in global market

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 31, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 297.5 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.1 280.05
Euro EUR 297.5 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.29 749.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.48 172.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: