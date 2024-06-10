Pakistan PM Shehbaz congratulates Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for third term

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for taking oath as India's PM for a third successive term.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive win in the recent Lok Sabha elections, bagging 293 out of 543 seats.

This congratulatory message from the Pakistani premier followed a statement Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who on Saturday said: "Pakistan has always desired cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. We have consistently advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir".

On June 5, Modi had submitted his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu on completion of his second term.

The President had accepted their resignation and requested that Modi and his ministers continue in their roles until the new government is established, according to an official statement.