Alarming! Sindh reports average 260 HIV/AIDS cases per month in 2024

KARACHI – Sindh has reported over 1,300 HIV positive case in first five months of 2024 with Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi are most affected cities.
Reports said the cases were reported from January to May 2024, means per month average rate of case stands at 260. Reports said 10-15 percent patients are children, calling it an alarming situation for authorities.
The province reported 257 HIV cases in January, 256 in February, 258 in March, 239 in April and 293 new HIV cases were reported in May. The number of underage patients stands at 27 this year.
In 2019, the number of HIV-positive persons was increasing at an alarming rate in the five districts of Punjab -- Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Jhang and Nankana.
However, authorities took immediate action in a bid to control the spread of the disease.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.