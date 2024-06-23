Alarming! Sindh reports average 260 HIV/AIDS cases per month in 2024

KARACHI – Sindh has reported over 1,300 HIV positive case in first five months of 2024 with Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi are most affected cities.

Reports said the cases were reported from January to May 2024, means per month average rate of case stands at 260. Reports said 10-15 percent patients are children, calling it an alarming situation for authorities.

The province reported 257 HIV cases in January, 256 in February, 258 in March, 239 in April and 293 new HIV cases were reported in May. The number of underage patients stands at 27 this year.

In 2019, the number of HIV-positive persons was increasing at an alarming rate in the five districts of Punjab -- Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Jhang and Nankana.

However, authorities took immediate action in a bid to control the spread of the disease.