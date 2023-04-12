Search

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee crawls back against US dollar after hitting record low

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee came back to life on Wednesday in the interbank market against the US dollar amid good news from the economic front as Pakistan is likely to get assurance from UAE for IMF bailout funds.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 288, with an improvement of Rs0.43.

Rupee makes comeback a day after it plunged to a new all-time low against the US dollar, settling at 288.43 in the inter-bank market after a loss of Rs1.34.

The money market remained unstable as the local unit remained under pressure. The South Asian nation has been negotiating with the global lender since last year to secure much-needed funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue programme.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.15 293.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 760.95 768.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.89 42.29
Danish Krone DKK 42 42.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 929.58 938.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.98 65.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.34 181.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 743.17 751.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 315.98 318.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.43 8.58

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,660

