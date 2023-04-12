Eidul Fitr: Finance minister makes important announcement about April salaries, pensions

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister on Wednesday made an important announcement regarding the salaries of federal government employees and pensions.

In a recent tweet, the country’s finance czar confirmed that the salaries and pensions of April before Eidul Fitr – one of two major Islamic festivals in Pakistan.

PML-N stalwart said the decision was taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The premier also directed officials to pay pensions before Eidul Fitr. He further mentioned that federal finance secretary has been informed to release the salaries and the pensions in coming days.

وزیراعظم سے مشاورت۔



• سرکاری ملازمین کو عیدالفطر سے پہلے اس ماہ کی تنخواہ دینے کا فیصلہ۔



• ماہانہ پنشن کی ادائیگی بھی عیدالفطر سے پہلے کرنے کا فیصلہ۔



• سیکرٹری خزانہ کو فوری انتظامات کرنے کی ہدایت۔ — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the federal government has not announced any notification for Eidul Fitr but Pakistanis are likely to get four or five holidays for the Festival of Sweets. Media reports suggest that the cabinet division has started working to finalise Eidul Fitr holidays as the festival is likely to be celebrated on April 22.