12:50 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
Govt fulfilled promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis, overseas workers: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government has fulfilled its promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis despite massive disruptions in the air travel around the world.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the prime minister said that 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home.

“My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis  in every way possible”, PM Imran added.

