Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan cuts 17,101 jobs in Railways to reduce expenses

Pakistan Cuts 17101 Jobs In Railways To Reduce Expenses

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has eliminated 17,101 posts from the Ministry of Railways under the right-sizing policy to reduce government expenses.

According to the Ministry of Finance, a cabinet committee meeting on right-sizing, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, was held on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of right-sizing in various ministries and divisions. In a briefing by the Establishment Division, it was reported that 29 ministries and constitutional bodies had confirmed the cancellation of 11,877 posts, while 4,660 “dying” posts were also confirmed.

The finance minister praised the implementation of the committee’s decisions and the efforts of the concerned ministries and departments. During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Railways presented a detailed review of their right-sizing measures and reported that out of the 95,859 posts in the ministry, 17,101 posts had already been eliminated, with the process of eliminating 5,695 more posts currently underway.

Railway officials also mentioned that there are plans to eliminate an additional 15,000 posts in the future. The meeting emphasized the importance of improving operational performance and better resource utilization, highlighting the need to modernize Pakistan Railways and make its operations more effective and efficient.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search