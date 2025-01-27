Pakistan cuts 17,101 jobs in Railways to reduce expenses

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has eliminated 17,101 posts from the Ministry of Railways under the right-sizing policy to reduce government expenses.

According to the Ministry of Finance, a cabinet committee meeting on right-sizing, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, was held on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the progress of right-sizing in various ministries and divisions. In a briefing by the Establishment Division, it was reported that 29 ministries and constitutional bodies had confirmed the cancellation of 11,877 posts, while 4,660 “dying” posts were also confirmed.

The finance minister praised the implementation of the committee’s decisions and the efforts of the concerned ministries and departments. During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Railways presented a detailed review of their right-sizing measures and reported that out of the 95,859 posts in the ministry, 17,101 posts had already been eliminated, with the process of eliminating 5,695 more posts currently underway.

Railway officials also mentioned that there are plans to eliminate an additional 15,000 posts in the future. The meeting emphasized the importance of improving operational performance and better resource utilization, highlighting the need to modernize Pakistan Railways and make its operations more effective and efficient.