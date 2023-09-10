Ayesha Omar mourns demise of “first friend,” pens heartfelt note on Instagram

Pakistani actress, Ayesha Omar, took to social media to mourn the loss of her near and dear friend, Natasha Saigol.
On Sunday, the Zindagi Gulzar hai star shared memorable pictures of the duo and penned a heartfelt note detailing Saigol and her childhood friendship blossoming into an enteral bond, and "etched" in her "mind forever."
Omar began writing about her "first friend" sharing, “Rest in eternal peace my beautiful Natasha, my first friend in this world. May you fly high among rainbows in the next world, and the next.”
Recalling fond memories of childhood, Omar added, “I clearly remember the day we completed our first ever mural at your mum’s Chip n dale, must’ve been 8 or 9 and then our next one, at Farida Aunty’s, years later.”
Sharing further details of their unbreakable bond over from “hair colour” experiments to “sing along sessions on stairs,” the actress shared, “Of course I trusted you with my first ever hair colour, a flaming pink and plum, much to my mum’s dismay. The sing along sessions on your stairs, which were taken extremely seriously, and were nothing less than stage performances, and the endless giggle fits in assembly every day (since we were the shortest and had to stand in ascending order together), are etched in my mind forever.”
“As you return to your Creator, I am nothing but grateful for having being able to create these beautiful moments with you, sprinkled with fairy dust, that have helped shaped my own journey.”
"They will always “fill up my senses” whenever I need them to, “like the mountains in spring time, like a walk in the rain,”" the star concluded.
Saigol was a professional hair stylist with many A-list stars as her clients and friends.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
