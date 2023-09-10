Ayesha Omar mourns demise of “first friend,” pens heartfelt note on Instagram

Pakistani actress, Ayesha Omar, took to social media to mourn the loss of her near and dear friend, Natasha Saigol.

On Sunday, the Zindagi Gulzar hai star shared memorable pictures of the duo and penned a heartfelt note detailing Saigol and her childhood friendship blossoming into an enteral bond, and "etched" in her "mind forever."

Omar began writing about her "first friend" sharing, “Rest in eternal peace my beautiful Natasha, my first friend in this world. May you fly high among rainbows in the next world, and the next.”

Recalling fond memories of childhood, Omar added, “I clearly remember the day we completed our first ever mural at your mum’s Chip n dale, must’ve been 8 or 9 and then our next one, at Farida Aunty’s, years later.”

Sharing further details of their unbreakable bond over from “hair colour” experiments to “sing along sessions on stairs,” the actress shared, “Of course I trusted you with my first ever hair colour, a flaming pink and plum, much to my mum’s dismay. The sing along sessions on your stairs, which were taken extremely seriously, and were nothing less than stage performances, and the endless giggle fits in assembly every day (since we were the shortest and had to stand in ascending order together), are etched in my mind forever.”

“As you return to your Creator, I am nothing but grateful for having being able to create these beautiful moments with you, sprinkled with fairy dust, that have helped shaped my own journey.”

"They will always “fill up my senses” whenever I need them to, “like the mountains in spring time, like a walk in the rain,”" the star concluded.

Saigol was a professional hair stylist with many A-list stars as her clients and friends.