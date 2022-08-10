Ayesha Omar shares some sweet words for her late father

The relationship between parents and children is the most beautiful one but the bond shared by a daughter and a father is simply unmatched. It is not every day that a celebrity may talk about their feelings but when they do, their words leave an everlasting impression.

This time, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar dedicated a post to her late father and the struggles she went through in his absence. Omar took to Instagram to share her story, and not only netizens but her fellow actors too were emotional.

Praising her mother, she wrote: "Many years ago, when I was a little less that two years old, my father left this world and moved on to the next, leaving behind 2 tiny children, my sister and I, one year apart, for my young Mom to raise, single handedly."

Further talking about her struggles, Omar added: "I was scared of the world and what it could do to me. So the little me started putting up an even more confident front. The little me wanted to be perfect at everything to make her mama happy and her Dad proud, up in heaven. Little me also kept pushing on, watching her mama struggle and push through all that life threw at her.

"When I graduated from college I started supporting my family, but the fear stayed in my heart. I was surrounded by people all the time. Some lifting me up, some tearing me down, but I still felt alone."

The Bulbulay actress said that her "younger version wanted to sing, dance, paint, act and do everything my heart desired," it terrified her mother.

Omar ended with a heartfelt note stating that "Allah always protected me, and slowly, gradually I started feeling less fearful. Less alone. I finally started enjoying my own company. I started reparenting myself to believe that I am never alone. That I am enough. I have me. And that Allah is there to protect me every step of the way."

Omar has been open about her childhood and past traumas. The actor, for the first time, took to Instagram and shared emotionally charged with her followers.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in the film Rehbra and the actor is currently working on a project alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed for a Pak-Turk show on Selahuddin Eyyubi.