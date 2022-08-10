Imran accuses ruling coalition to create rift between PTI and Army           

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the coalition government to bring his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Army at loggerheads, which he termed as part of a 'regime change conspiracy'.

Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital, the PTI chief reiterated that the regime change conspiracy plot has not finished yet, saying the ruling coalition is planning to create PTI and the country's armed forces at odds.

He went on to say that the whole development is being done under a structured plot to give an impression that my party [PTI] is anti-army.

The defiant politician mentioned that several countries including India and Israel rejoiced when his government was ousted. Recalling Indian reports, Khan said New Delhi used to say Imran Khan is a puppet of the army but during our tenure, army and government were on the same page.

Taking a jibe at PDM leaders, he said it was PPP leader Asif Zardari who attacked the army after the Mumbai attacks, and Nawaz Sharif too attacked institutions by relating them with terrorism.

He added that the whole political development is to break the party and the ECP's prohibited funding case was its first step.

Commenting on Shehbaz Gill’s arrest, the PTI chief said the state should have provided Gill a chance to explain himself, adding that PDM parties had said much more than that.

He continued saying that the conspiracy against PTI is very serious and dangerous, adding that the ones who are involved in the conspiracy are local collaborators working on the whims of their ‘foreign masters’.