Imran accuses ruling coalition to create rift between PTI and Army
says it is being done under conspiracy to give impression that PTI is anti-army
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the coalition government to bring his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Army at loggerheads, which he termed as part of a 'regime change conspiracy'.
Addressing a presser in the country’s federal capital, the PTI chief reiterated that the regime change conspiracy plot has not finished yet, saying the ruling coalition is planning to create PTI and the country's armed forces at odds.
He went on to say that the whole development is being done under a structured plot to give an impression that my party [PTI] is anti-army.
The defiant politician mentioned that several countries including India and Israel rejoiced when his government was ousted. Recalling Indian reports, Khan said New Delhi used to say Imran Khan is a puppet of the army but during our tenure, army and government were on the same page.
Taking a jibe at PDM leaders, he said it was PPP leader Asif Zardari who attacked the army after the Mumbai attacks, and Nawaz Sharif too attacked institutions by relating them with terrorism.
He added that the whole political development is to break the party and the ECP's prohibited funding case was its first step.
Commenting on Shehbaz Gill’s arrest, the PTI chief said the state should have provided Gill a chance to explain himself, adding that PDM parties had said much more than that.
Pakistani military regrets malicious social media ... 09:41 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani military on Friday condemned the negative campaign on the social media following an ...
He continued saying that the conspiracy against PTI is very serious and dangerous, adding that the ones who are involved in the conspiracy are local collaborators working on the whims of their ‘foreign masters’.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Ayeza Khan shares pictures of reunion with cousins11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani boxers 'slip away' in UK after Commonwealth Games11:07 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Bilal Abbas gears up for new acting project09:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Two terrorists killed in security forces' action in DI Khan09:27 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Hania Aamir in action to keep rainwater out of her Karachi apartment ...06:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Khushhal Khan criticised for 'expressionless acting' in Mushkil07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022