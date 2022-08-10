Two terrorists killed in security forces' action in DI Khan
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists in a gun battle in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the militants were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces.
It said an improvised explosive device exploded on a police vehicle in the area and Army’s Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned off the site.
Resultantly, an exchange of fire took place with terrorists in which two militants were killed, ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site.
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of ...
The development comes days after four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan.
