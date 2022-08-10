Two terrorists killed in security forces' action in DI Khan
Web Desk
09:27 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Two terrorists killed in security forces' action in DI Khan
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists in a gun battle in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the militants were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces.

It said an improvised explosive device exploded on a police vehicle in the area and Army’s Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned off the site.

Resultantly, an exchange of fire took place with terrorists in which two militants were killed, ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ... 10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on their military convoy in Mir Ali area of ...

The development comes days after four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in North Waziristan.

More From This Category
Imran accuses ruling coalition to create rift ...
08:24 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Pakistan slams Indian govt’s move to mark ...
05:44 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
No more early closure of markets in Punjab
05:10 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
ARY CEO booked, news head arrested as TV station ...
04:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
Grenade attack kills one, wounds five others in ...
03:51 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
PTI moves IHC against ECP's ruling on prohibited ...
02:10 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lollywood’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ finally has a release date!
07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr