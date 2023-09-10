Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange for fire with terrorists in N. Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the mountainous region of Waziristan on Saturday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a fire exchange took place between security forces and militants in the general area of Mir Ali, where forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan, a resident of the Upper Dir district, was martyrdom after fighting gallantly for the motherland.

Army’s media affairs wing further said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists. Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.

Pakistan’s northwestern region is witnessing a surge in terror attacks. In recent ambush, four security personnel were martyred when Afghan militants attacked two check posts of the Pakistan Army across the Torkham Border in Chitral on September 6. Twelve militants were killed when the Pakistan Army retaliated.