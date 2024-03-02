Presidential elections: PTI backed SIC picks Mahmood Khan Achakzai for top job

ISLAMABAD – The election for Pakistan's president is set to be held on March 9, and Sunni Unity Council announced Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidency.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf backed SIC nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai to contest for the coveted post against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, the joint candidate of the PML-N led alliance.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai bagged the National Assembly seat from NA-266 constituency in Balochistan's Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman.
Achakzai, Pashtun regionalist politician, made headlines with his bold statement in the National Assembly, as he emphasised the importance of upholding the Constitution and the supremacy of parliament.
He shared two cents on interference in politics by the establishment and called for an end to such practice. He demanded immediate release of imprisoned PTI leader Imran Khan, stating that the people had voted for him.
Achakzai praised the democratic process and condemned attempts to undermine it, calling for recognition of those who have sacrificed for democracy.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
