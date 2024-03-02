Presidential elections: PTI backed SIC picks Mahmood Khan Achakzai for top job

ISLAMABAD – The election for Pakistan's president is set to be held on March 9, and Sunni Unity Council announced Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidency.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf backed SIC nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai to contest for the coveted post against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, the joint candidate of the PML-N led alliance.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai bagged the National Assembly seat from NA-266 constituency in Balochistan's Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman.

Achakzai, Pashtun regionalist politician, made headlines with his bold statement in the National Assembly, as he emphasised the importance of upholding the Constitution and the supremacy of parliament.

He shared two cents on interference in politics by the establishment and called for an end to such practice. He demanded immediate release of imprisoned PTI leader Imran Khan, stating that the people had voted for him.

Achakzai praised the democratic process and condemned attempts to undermine it, calling for recognition of those who have sacrificed for democracy.

