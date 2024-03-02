Deadly rains, snowfall kill six people in KP

Widespread rains, and heavy snowfall in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have flooded roads and washed away infrastructure as rescuers work to help those trapped under debris.
Reports in local media said at least six people were killed and several others suffered injuries as provincial capital Peshawar and parts of KP received heavy rain and snowfall under new weather conditions.
The deaths were reported from Peshawar, Lower Kohistan district as young child died due to roof collapse in Badaber town of Peshawar.
Four of a family died in the Tajabad neighborhood Board Bazaar as roof of their house caved in. The family members were moved to the medical facility where four succumbed.
Several suffered injuries on KKH near Kohistan after heavy rain and plunged into ravine.
Heavy rains had been occurring in the region for the last two days , and as a result, the Karakoram Highway was still not open for traffic from Lower to Upper Kohistan.
Several hilly areas including Kaghan Valley, Shogran, Konsh Valley, Siran Valley in Mansehra, Kandia Valley, Spat Valley in Kohistan, and Nathiagali received heavy snowfall.
Swat, Shangla and other region also experienced snowfall, with Malam Jabba covered in heavy snow.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
