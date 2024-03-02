Deadly rains, snowfall kill six people in KP

Widespread rains, and heavy snowfall in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have flooded roads and washed away infrastructure as rescuers work to help those trapped under debris.

Reports in local media said at least six people were killed and several others suffered injuries as provincial capital Peshawar and parts of KP received heavy rain and snowfall under new weather conditions.

The deaths were reported from Peshawar, Lower Kohistan district as young child died due to roof collapse in Badaber town of Peshawar.

Four of a family died in the Tajabad neighborhood Board Bazaar as roof of their house caved in. The family members were moved to the medical facility where four succumbed.

Several suffered injuries on KKH near Kohistan after heavy rain and plunged into ravine.

Heavy rains had been occurring in the region for the last two days , and as a result, the Karakoram Highway was still not open for traffic from Lower to Upper Kohistan.

Several hilly areas including Kaghan Valley, Shogran, Konsh Valley, Siran Valley in Mansehra, Kandia Valley, Spat Valley in Kohistan, and Nathiagali received heavy snowfall.

Swat, Shangla and other region also experienced snowfall, with Malam Jabba covered in heavy snow.