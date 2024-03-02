Karachi Weather Update: Will there be more rains in Sindh capital today?

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi experienced widespread rains over the weekend as a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.
Met Office predicted that the weather of port city is likely to remain cold on Saturday but there are thin chances of rains in the metropolis.
The temperature of the provincial capital will remain between 15 degrees Celsius and and 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air is currently recorded at 50 percent and the wind blew at 18 kmph.
Karachi experienced rainfall on Friday and showers affected several areas, leading to incidents of motorcyclists slipping and getting injured, as well as traffic congestion due to waterlogging on several arteries.
Authorities also declared rain emergency in city announced Friday as half-day for all government and private offices, including educational institutions.
Local bodies, hospitals, water board, Karachi Electric (KE), and several cantonments, were also instructed to be prepared for any situation.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
