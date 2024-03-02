Karachi Weather Update: Will there be more rains in Sindh capital today?

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi experienced widespread rains over the weekend as a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office predicted that the weather of port city is likely to remain cold on Saturday but there are thin chances of rains in the metropolis.

The temperature of the provincial capital will remain between 15 degrees Celsius and and 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air is currently recorded at 50 percent and the wind blew at 18 kmph.

Karachi experienced rainfall on Friday and showers affected several areas, leading to incidents of motorcyclists slipping and getting injured, as well as traffic congestion due to waterlogging on several arteries.

Authorities also declared rain emergency in city announced Friday as half-day for all government and private offices, including educational institutions.

Local bodies, hospitals, water board, Karachi Electric (KE), and several cantonments, were also instructed to be prepared for any situation.