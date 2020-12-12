Turkey to power Karachi's new tram service
Web Desk
11:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Turkey to power Karachi's new tram service
Share

KARACHI – A tram service will be started in the Sindh capital with the assistance of Turkey, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Saturday.

Addressing the “Jadeed Pakistan Conference 2020”, Shallwani said that “only cities with good infrastructure are getting developed across the world”.

The conference was organised by the Youth Parliament.

Renowned social activist Rafeeq Pardesi, former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Rehan Hashmi, Dr. Farhan Essa, Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Youth Parliament President Rizwan Jaffer and other prominent personalities were present at the conference.

More From This Category
Lahore police warn PDM leaders of terrorist ...
11:34 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
First anniversary of Tufail-ur-Rehman who was ...
10:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed in 13 more ...
10:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
‘Ertuğrul’ leaves Pakistan for Turkey after ...
09:33 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
‘Ten billion trees, nature-based solutions’: ...
09:17 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
PIA removes ATR-72 airplanes from its fleet
11:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ertuğrul’ leaves Pakistan for Turkey after first visit comes to end
09:33 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr