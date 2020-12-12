Turkey to power Karachi's new tram service
11:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A tram service will be started in the Sindh capital with the assistance of Turkey, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Saturday.
Addressing the “Jadeed Pakistan Conference 2020”, Shallwani said that “only cities with good infrastructure are getting developed across the world”.
The conference was organised by the Youth Parliament.
Renowned social activist Rafeeq Pardesi, former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Rehan Hashmi, Dr. Farhan Essa, Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Youth Parliament President Rizwan Jaffer and other prominent personalities were present at the conference.
