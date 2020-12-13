Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 2020
Web Desk
09:14 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,700 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,808, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs101,291 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Karachi PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Islamabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Peshawar PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Quetta PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Sialkot PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Attock PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Gujranwala PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Jehlum PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Multan PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Bahawalpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Gujrat PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Nawabshah PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Chakwal PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Hyderabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Nowshehra PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Sargodha PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Faisalabad PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439
Mirpur PKR 110,500 PKR 1,439

