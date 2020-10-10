Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone public gathering for three months amid second COVID-19 wave
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged political parties to demonstrate sense of responsibility and postpone their protests and planned public gatherings for at least three months amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus.
In a tweet today (Saturday), he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs), restricting wedding receptions in view of the second wave of the deadly disease.
کرونا کی دوسری لہر کے پیش نظر NCOC نے نئےSOP جاری کئے ہیں اور شادیوں اور دیگر تقریبات کو محدود کرنےکا کہا ہے، میں سمجھتا ہوں سیاسی جماعتوں کو ذمہ داری کا ثبوت دینا چاہئے اور تین ماہ کیلئے جلسے جلوس ملتوی کر دیں، اپوزیشن بھی تحریک اگلے سال تک ملتوی کر دے، زندگی کااحترام کریں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 10, 2020
