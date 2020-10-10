Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone public gathering for three months amid second COVID-19 wave   

12:23 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone public gathering for three months amid second COVID-19 wave   
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged political parties to demonstrate sense of responsibility and postpone their protests and planned public gatherings for at least three months amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs), restricting wedding receptions in view of the second wave of the deadly disease.

More From This Category
Suspect arrested in Charsadda’s minor rape and ...
12:44 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Fawad Ch urges political parties to postpone ...
12:23 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 671 New Coronavirus cases; six ...
11:42 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
India known as a sponsor of state terrorism: FO ...
11:07 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
Ruling elite class’ corruption caused ...
10:36 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
Woman, daughter among three of a family killed in ...
10:11 AM | 10 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly promised to marry her
02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr