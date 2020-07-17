LHC directs DRAP to ensure supply of COVID-19 treatment related medicines in three days
LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure the supply and availability of coronavirus treatment related medicines in three days for patients suffering from the novel infection.
According to media details, the court remarked during the hearing that everyone is facing difficulty due to shortage of medicines, adding that even federal minister is not getting injection for the cure of the disease.
While strictly ordering the concerned department to provide medicines to the hospitals the judge stated that we cannot be silent on this matter as it is the matter of life.
The reaction came after Pakistan confirmed 49 deaths in a single day due to novel COVID-19.
