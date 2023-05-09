Gold price surges by Rs3,200 per tola to hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued upward trend in the domestic market on Tuesday amid uncertain political situation following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs3,200 to close at Rs230,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,744 to settle at Rs197,274, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $9 to settle at $2,031 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver surged to record high after they increased by Rs100 per tola and Rs85.72 per 10 grams to reach Rs3,000 and Rs2,572, respectively.