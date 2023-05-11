Bushra Bibi, physician Dr Faisal permitted to meet Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital has allowed former first lady Bushra Bibi, physician Dr Faisal Sultan to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

It surfaced after accountability court issued its detailed verdict on the NAB petition seeking physical remand for the former premier for interrogation in the case.

The court approved eight-day remand of the PTI in the land corruption case during the hearing at Islamabad Police Lines on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the legal team of Imran Khan was initially denied permission to meet him. However, the meeting was allowed after the judge started hearing the case.

“In view of contentions of the accused and his council, it is directed that Dr Faysal of Shaukat Khanun Hospital be allowed to associate the medical team which is examining the accused or to check if required. Wife and blood relations of the accused shall be allowed to meet him during custody of the NAB […],” the verdict read.

The accountability court also directed the authorities concerned to arrange a meeting of Khan “on phone/mobile”. Moreover, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris has also been allowed to hold meeting with Khan at a reasonable time during custody.