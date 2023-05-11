Search

Pakistan

Lahore among major Pakistani cities brace for petrol shortage as supplies dry out

03:45 PM | 11 May, 2023
Lahore among major Pakistani cities brace for petrol shortage as supplies dry out
LAHORE – Several Pakistani cities could face a crunch in fuel supplies, especially in Punjab, in the coming days as the turmoil of crisis hit the country further deepens after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The South Asian nation, which is already facing a balance of payments crisis and the massive depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, now facing another crisis as chaotic scenes were witnessed in metropolises where thousands took to the roads to protest the arrest of populist leader Imran Khan.

As the chaos put life at a standstill in parts of the country, mainly in cantonment areas, oil marketing companies are struggling to maintain supplies in provincial capital Lahore and other cities.

Petroleum dealers have reportedly warned that more than half of petrol pumps could run dry, adding fuel to fire as commuters are already facing hard times.

A senior official of the Petroleum Dealers Association told local media that supply interruption was a precaution amid the deadly clashes and, in light of rising tensions, oil marketing companies have stopped supplies to protect staff and customers.

LHC seeks reply from govt in plea seeking restoration of internet services in Pakistan

The shortage of fuel also sounds alarm for the transportation sector, and other businesses while hospitals, banks, and other critical sectors are dependent on fuel amid power outages.

